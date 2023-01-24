CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston City Council approved a resolution during its meeting Tuesday reaffirming support for the I-526 extension project.

In the resolution, council members pledged to continue to support “county council’s efforts to complete construction of I-526, as well as any project phasing that county council may deem necessary and appropriate.

The plan to extend the Mark Clark from West Ashley to James Island will “finally bring real traffic relief to our citizens on Johns Island and across West Ashley,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said during his annual address.

The expansion is estimated to cost more than two billion dollars, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but city officials said reliving traffic congestion throughout the region remains a top priority.

Along with creating another evacuation route during emergencies, the plan will also include new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

“The inclusion of new bicycle and pedestrian facilities as part of the Mark Clark Extension will provide a safe route for those without cars and for citizens who want to get some exercise and enjoy the beautiful vista,” the resolution reads in part.

Two councilmembers voted against the resolution and one councilmember abstained from the vote.