Charleston City Council clarifies non-essential businesses, offers ‘essential business review application’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning at midnight Wednesday, (Thursday morning), residents and businesses within Charleston city limits will be under a stay at home order. Officials are working to make sure those impacted understand the parameters clearly, by offering a list of non-essential businesses. Additionally, City Council has created a waiver, which allows businesses that believe they should be considered essential to apply to remain open.

According to Charleston City Council, non-essential businesses include, but are not limited to:

Retail stores and shopping malls (except as exempted by the ordinance)

Fitness centers, including yoga, barre and cycling facilities

Entertainment facilities including, but not limited to: Music venues Theaters Museums Movie theaters

Arts and crafts businesses

Dance schools

Recreation and indoor sports facilities including, but not limited to: Ice skating rinks Bowling alleys Trampoline parks

Sporting event venues, including golf courses

Barber shops and hair salons

Day spas

Tattoo and body piercing shops

Private clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out and/or delivery)

The Essential Business Review Application is available to businesses who believe they qualify as an essential business.

The application asks business owners to identify the “essential service criteria that your business supports: health, safety, and/or welfare.” Applicants are then asked to describe how their business operations are necessary to the health, safety, and/or welfare of the community.

Members of the city’s legal and emergency management departments will review applications daily and make recommendations to the mayor.

Businesses are allowed to operate while their applications are under review.

To fill out the application, click here.