Charleston City Council clarifies non-essential businesses, offers ‘essential business review application’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning at midnight Wednesday, (Thursday morning), residents and businesses within Charleston city limits will be under a stay at home order. Officials are working to make sure those impacted understand the parameters clearly, by offering a list of non-essential businesses. Additionally, City Council has created a waiver, which allows businesses that believe they should be considered essential to apply to remain open.
According to Charleston City Council, non-essential businesses include, but are not limited to:
- Retail stores and shopping malls (except as exempted by the ordinance)
- Fitness centers, including yoga, barre and cycling facilities
- Entertainment facilities including, but not limited to:
- Music venues
- Theaters
- Museums
- Movie theaters
- Arts and crafts businesses
- Dance schools
- Recreation and indoor sports facilities including, but not limited to:
- Ice skating rinks
- Bowling alleys
- Trampoline parks
- Sporting event venues, including golf courses
- Barber shops and hair salons
- Day spas
- Tattoo and body piercing shops
- Private clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out and/or delivery)
The Essential Business Review Application is available to businesses who believe they qualify as an essential business.
The application asks business owners to identify the “essential service criteria that your business supports: health, safety, and/or welfare.” Applicants are then asked to describe how their business operations are necessary to the health, safety, and/or welfare of the community.
Members of the city’s legal and emergency management departments will review applications daily and make recommendations to the mayor.
Businesses are allowed to operate while their applications are under review.
To fill out the application, click here.