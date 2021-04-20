Charleston City Council considering granting mayor emergency powers to enact curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday is considering an emergency ordinance granting Mayor John Tecklenburg the power to enact a curfew in anticipation of protests amid the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The emergency ordinance would give Tecklenburg to enact the curfew, should it become necessary, but the ordinance itself would not implement a curfew.

The ordinance will be considered at City Council’s meeting Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.