Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted to extend the mask mandate until April 14.

Members in favor said that lifting the mask ordinance at this point could negate progress that has been made in curbing the pandemic thus far.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.