Charleston City Council hopes to retain affordable housing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have noticed the number of apartment complexes in the Charleston is continuing to increase.

You may have also noticed that many of these apartment complexes are also very expensive.

Affordable housing is an issue that plagues, not only Charleston, but many communities.

“Almost every county in the state, there’s a high percentage of folks who are having difficulty with their housing cost, so we share that challenge here.” Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston

Mayor Tecklenburg and Charleston City Council hope to take one step in the right direction to maintain current affordable housing options.

The one, in particular, that they discussed on Monday, August 26 was the property that currently resides the Bridgeview Apartment Complex on North Romney Street in North Charleston.

With rates at Bridgeview being as low as $803 a month for a one bedroom, it’s one of the more affordable options in the area.

However, the current owner has put the community up for sale and now the city wants to know how they can acquire it, so that Bridgeview can remain affordable.

First, the council wants some time to figure out how they’ll be able to afford the property.

“We have approved [ on August 26 ] as a city council, making an application and going through the whole process of making a bid, asking for an extension so that we can get our resources together and figure out exactly where we are and where we aren’t in terms of…being able to afford and protect affordable housing.” Councilman Mike Seekings, District 8

Councilman Seekings also added that if the council can’t work a purchase out alone then it is possible that they will consider working with a private party to get it completed.

The community has been there for years and some of the council members don’t want a potential purchase of the property to run the current residents out of their homes.

At the end of the day, the main focus of the city council is to continue to retain affordable housing.