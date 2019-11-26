Charleston City Council look to name public space after Councilman James Lewis Jr

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Charleston City Council voted Tuesday, November 26 to pass or decline the naming of the renovated stadium at Stoney Field to James Lewis Jr Stadium.

Stoney Field serves as home turf to Burke High School.

The proposal came from the Charleston City Recreation Committee.

The city recreation says they submitted for a name change to honor all 25 years of service done by councilman Lewis.

James Lewis Jr has served as a councilman in District 3 of Charleston since 1995.

Retired Athletic Director and Football coach of Burke High school Earl Brown says he thinks the new name couldn’t go to a more deserving person.

“I don’t think there is a more deserving individual you know for all of the things he has done in this community. Through the years he’s been one of my biggest supporters so I’m more than happy that it’s brother Lewis that’s being chosen,” said Brown.

City council is looking at additional spaces such as a city park to name after Lewis.

If the name is approved the field will remain Stoney Field while the stadium would then be called James Lewis Jr Stadium.