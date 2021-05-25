Charleston City Council looking to limit sale of ‘booze pops’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday discussed an ordinance that would prohibit food trucks from selling alcohol within 250 feet of a bar or restaurant.

Those in favor of the ordinance believe that it will help reduce the number of people lingering on King Street, and encourage people to go home after the bars close.

The owner of the Booze Pops truck said that he felt singled out by the ordinance and that he does a lot for the community.

“We create safe places for these people to go after the bars. We’re giving them free water. We’re helping them get Ubers every weekend.”

City Council did not vote on the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.