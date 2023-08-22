A modern yellow pedestrian call button is mounted on a metal traffic signal pole and seen in winter. (Getty)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Progress is being made on a pedestrian and bicyclist bridge that would connect West Ashley and Downtown Charleston.

The Ashley River Crossing Project has long been in the works, with the city recently announcing intent to move forward on a bid from Superior Construction Company Southeast.

The bid for the project came in at just under $74,000,000 far exceeding the original proposed cost of around $41,000,000.

City Council will vote on whether to accept the bid and enter the negotiations process with Superior Construction hopefully by the end of the year, according to city officials.