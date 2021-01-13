Charleston City Council releases Code of Conduct draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council members on Wednesday received a first draft of a Code of Conduct by which council members should abide.

The decision to implement a code of conduct was made following a scandal involving Councilman Harry Griffin and

According to the draft, the code is intended to “assure public confidence in the integrity of local government and its effective and fair operation.”

The code establishes 15 rules by which members should abide, “in addition to the other substantive and procedural rules, including without limitation state ethics laws, applicable to council contained in the City Code and other applicable local, state, and federal laws.”

Should a member violate the code, “City Council may impose sanctions…such as reprimand, formal censure, or loss of seniority or committee assignment.”

The draft will be reviewed by an ad hoc committee and a final draft will be presented to Council at a future meeting.