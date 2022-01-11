Charleston City Council tables vote to approve Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday passed the second reading, but chose to postpone the third and final vote to approve a Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission.

After hours of debate, a vote to defer the motion failed. Members then voted to pass the second reading, but wait a few weeks and gain more community insight before the final vote.

The commission would be permanent and would have the goal of promoting “equity, inclusion, and racial conciliation through presentations regarding all forms of institutional and community discrimination.”

Members would also “work with city government and partner with outside agencies in an effort to encourage and ensure diversity, fairness, equity, and inclusion throughout the city.”

A third and final reading is expected at the upcoming council meeting.

