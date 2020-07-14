Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

City of Charleston considering stiffer fines for face mask violators

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the City of Charleston are looking to crack down on COVID-19 restrictions within the city, including the face mask ordinance.

While the city has not yet issued any tickets for people who have violated the order – aiming to first focus on education – that could soon change.

Under an amended ordinance which is being considered during a city council meeting Tuesday night, failure to comply with the city’s mask ordinance could result in a fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for a third offense.

According to the ordinance, the original fine was only $50.

The ordinance would also temporarily prohibit all amplified music including DJs, Karaoke, and live music, after 9:00 p.m. at restaurants and bars in city limits.

Charleston City Council will also discuss making it a requirement to wear the mask in all public places. If approved, it would go into effect on Wednesday.

City Council will meet virtually at 5:00 p.m. Count on us for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES