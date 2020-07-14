City of Charleston considering stiffer fines for face mask violators

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the City of Charleston are looking to crack down on COVID-19 restrictions within the city, including the face mask ordinance.

While the city has not yet issued any tickets for people who have violated the order – aiming to first focus on education – that could soon change.

Under an amended ordinance which is being considered during a city council meeting Tuesday night, failure to comply with the city’s mask ordinance could result in a fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for a third offense.

According to the ordinance, the original fine was only $50.

The ordinance would also temporarily prohibit all amplified music including DJs, Karaoke, and live music, after 9:00 p.m. at restaurants and bars in city limits.

Charleston City Council will also discuss making it a requirement to wear the mask in all public places. If approved, it would go into effect on Wednesday.

City Council will meet virtually at 5:00 p.m. Count on us for the latest.