Charleston City Council to meet in-person for first time since onset of pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston City Council on Tuesday will meet in-person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held at the James Island Recreation Center and will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Capacity will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. The livestream of the meeting will be available on the city’s YouTube channel.

Despite resuming in-person meetings, Charleston City Council plans to keep some elements of the virtual format.

City of Charleston Clerk of Council Jennifer Cook explained that while meeting virtually, council “found that citizens were at times more engaged than ever.” She went on to say “it is clear there is a desire for citizens to be able to watch meetings online and submit public comment through alternate means, and we intend to carry this practice forward.”