Charleston City Council to talk possible plans of remodeling CofC’s Simons Center of the Arts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some changes could be on the way for the Simons Center for the Arts at the College of Charleston.

On Wednesday, City Council will review plans for approval that would demolish and remodel a part of the building and some of its surrounding areas.

According to the city council’s agenda, the changes include demolishing the two front buildings on St. Phillips Street and adding two-story masses in their spot. Andy Clark with Liollio Architecture designed the new look.

The detailed plans also include a redesign of the college’s sunken courtyard and adding a three-story mass in place of the current sculpture and scene shops that are near the Sterling Campus Center Apartments.

The ultimate goal of the remodeling is to expand the school. The remodeling would create additional classrooms and faculty offices for the campus as well as adding a new black box theatre, a formal lobby, and a central energy plant.

City Council will discuss these possible new changes when the council meets virtually on Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m.