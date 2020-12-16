Charleston City Councilman flouts calls for resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Councilman Harry Griffin publicly addressed the community and his fellow councilmembers ‘face to face’ (via Zoom) for the first time since becoming embroiled in a web of controversies.

A petition for Griffin’s resignation began circulating last week in light of his connection to an event hosted by far-right groups, such as the Proud Boys. Griffin made clear in Tuesday’s meeting that he would not be stepping down:

“I’ve learned a very valuable lesson from this situation and I intent to use this lesson in all my future endeavors. Especially as we move forward together as a council into 20201.”

Tuesday’s meeting was also the first time Griffin publicly faced his colleagues after leaked audio claimed to reveal Griffin disparaging fellow councilmembers.

While councilmembers did not directly confront Griffin in the meeting, one member — Jason Sakran — announced on Tuesday that he would be adding his name to the petition.