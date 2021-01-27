Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin donates salary to city

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin on Wednesday announced that he will be presenting the city with a check for $915.24 on Friday, the first of what he says will be monthly donations until the end of his term.

Griffin says that given the deficit facing the city, councilmembers that are able should donate their salaries as part of the effort to balance the budget. He said that “we cannot continue to reach in our citizen’s pockets to fix government problems.”

When his motives were questioned, Griffin shot back, saying that he “started working with [Human Resources] in the summer of last year” to determine how he could donate his salary and that “it’s pretty pathetic” to criticize him for the move.

Recently, Griffin came under fire for his alleged ties to far right groups, as well as leaked tapes purporting to depict Griffin badmouthing fellow councilmembers.

While Griffin initially announced he would not seek reelection, he has changed his mind, and plans to continue serving his district if he is chosen again by the people.

He said that he “[loves] representing District 10 in West Ashley so much that [he] will happily do it for free.”