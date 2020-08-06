Charleston City Gallery to reopen with new exhibit ‘Together at a Distance’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than 4 months have gone by without a single visitor strolling the halls of Charleston City Gallery. With much anticipation; their doors will open Thursday with an all new exhibit “Together at a Distance.”

The gallery will feature 31 local professional artists in a variety of styles. City Gallery’s director Anne Quattlebaum says the group is full of talent.

“Every medium from photography, painting, drawing; it’s lots of different subjects and it’s really strong work,” she says. “City Gallery is a nice place to visit on a hot August day.”

Prior exhibit at Charleston City Gallery

In order to keep visitors safe, City Gallery is implementing a number of safety measures:

Limiting both the number of tickets offered each hour and the number of guests that enter at the same time

Reservations online are limited to groups of 6 or less

When entering 3 may enter at a time for check in, if you have a larger group once the first half has checked in the second may enter

If you do not make reservation in advance you can reserve the next available time at the door

Once inside of the gallery you will have as much time as you need to browse the exhibit, provided you remain masked and respect social distancing of 6 feet

“Together at a Distance” will be running from August 6th to August 29th. Tickets are free, but need to be reserved in advance. Click here for more information on sanitation protocols and reserving a ticket.