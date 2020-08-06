Charleston City Gallery to reopen with new exhibit ‘Together at a Distance’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than 4 months have gone by without a single visitor strolling the halls of Charleston City Gallery. With much anticipation; their doors will open Thursday with an all new exhibit “Together at a Distance.”
The gallery will feature 31 local professional artists in a variety of styles. City Gallery’s director Anne Quattlebaum says the group is full of talent.
“Every medium from photography, painting, drawing; it’s lots of different subjects and it’s really strong work,” she says. “City Gallery is a nice place to visit on a hot August day.”
In order to keep visitors safe, City Gallery is implementing a number of safety measures:
- Limiting both the number of tickets offered each hour and the number of guests that enter at the same time
- Reservations online are limited to groups of 6 or less
- When entering 3 may enter at a time for check in, if you have a larger group once the first half has checked in the second may enter
- If you do not make reservation in advance you can reserve the next available time at the door
- Once inside of the gallery you will have as much time as you need to browse the exhibit, provided you remain masked and respect social distancing of 6 feet
“Together at a Distance” will be running from August 6th to August 29th. Tickets are free, but need to be reserved in advance. Click here for more information on sanitation protocols and reserving a ticket.