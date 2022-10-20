CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) is celebrating the contribution of afterschool programs across the united states and here in the Lowcountry.

On October 20, buildings lit up nationwide, including Charleston City Hall, to recognize the importance of the programs and bring attention to the need for more widespread and affordable options.

Afterschool programs are critical for the safety and development of thousands of children in South Carolina each year. Not only do they give children a secure place to go afterschool, but they provide additional learning opportunities and take a large burden off of working families.

A study by America After 3PM found that parents in South Carolina are overwhelmingly satisfied with the quality of afterschool programs. However, SCAA estimates that over 300,000 children across the state are on the waitlist for programs.

SCAA works with the government, local leaders, schools, businesses, and other stakeholders to “raise awareness, increase sustainability, and promote the importance of quality afterschool programs.”