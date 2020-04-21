Charleston city leaders encourage residents to prepare for hurricane season amid the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re a little over a month away from the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season and the City of Charleston is encouraging residents to take the time now to plan and prepare.

During a press conference outside the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the city’s Director of Emergency Management, Shannon Scaff, said citizens need to take advantage of some of this down time to prepare for the season.

People should keep in mind many of the restrictions that are in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are 39 days out from the beginning of hurricane season,” he said. The season officially begins on June 1st.

While working to combat the COVID-19 crisis, Scaff said the city’s Emergency Management department has established a hurricane task force to look at the different elements of hurricane season and preparations for the city.

Scaff said citizens should be the ‘emergency managers’ of their own homes and families and review their plans now.

“In my 27-years in public service, I don’t believe there has been a season more critical to have a plan in place for your family then this one, particularly in terms of an evacuation order,” said Scaff.

He said it’s especially important to know where you will go if an evacuation order is given this season.

“If an evacuation order is given, we’re going to support that order – understand the top threat during hurricane season is water. We’re going to ask everyone to heed the warnings and evacuate.”

Scaff said you should take advantage of the time now when many are at home and make sure your family is well prepared for the season.

Storm Team 2 is here to help you plan and prepare for the season. Visit Hurricane Central to understand your evacuation route, put together a preparedness kit and review important steps to prepare your home.