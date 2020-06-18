Charleston City Market reopens Thursday; night market will remain closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston City Market has reopened after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This does not include the night market, which will remain closed at this time.

Barry Newton, a manager at the Charleston City Market Office, said rent will be free in June, but it will steadily increase to 25% in July, 50% in August, 75% in September, and finally 100% in October.

Temporary vendors will have to pay $30 a month to maintain a spot on the list to use their space in the Market.

Newton also said they are doing everything they can to make sure the market remains clean and does not turn into a virus hotspot.

“We are trying to make sure [vendors] all understand that, yes, they will have to wear a face mask, they will have to maintain a six foot distance, and we will have all the proper signage and stickers in place.”

Shoppers will not be required to wear masks; however, they are encouraged to do so.