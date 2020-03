CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Thursday, all city of Charleston special facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.

This includes the Charleston City Market, Angel Oak, Cannon Street Arts Center, Dock Street Theatre, Maritime Center, Old Exchange Building, and Old Slave Mart Museum.

The Charleston City Council made this decision as part of “the city’s efforts to mitigate impacts and to ensure continued city operations in a safe environment.”