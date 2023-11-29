CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– The city of Charleston is looking for experts on Gullah Geechee culture to participate in a heritage preservation project.

Leaders in Charleston are working to highlight the many contributions that Gullah Geechee and African American communities have made to the Lowcountry.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation project is a multi-year project aimed at documenting, recognizing, and preserving the contributions of Gullah Geechee and African American communities in the Lowcountry.

“Geechee people are those enslaved Africans who were forced here to the Gullah Geechee nation that goes from Cape Fair, North Carolina, all the way to Jacksonville, Florida, “said Elder Carlie Towne, the founder of Gullah Geechee Angel Network.

It’s a joint effort by the city of Charleston County, the town of Mount Pleasant, the Preservation Society of Charleston, and the National Park Service.

Chloe Stuber, a senior planner for Charleston, said that before the project can begin, leaders want to ensure they have the best people for the job. They’re looking for a team of experts specializing in Gullah Geechee heritage to consult on the project.

“Today we held a preproposal meeting for the Gullah Geechee heritage preservation project, and the preproposal is an opportunity for people interbred in bidding on a proposal for consultants to ask questions directly to the project team and have that one-on-one conversation,” said Stuber.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation project will illuminate how Gullah Geechee culture has shaped the Lowcountry, something those behind the project say sometimes goes unnoticed.

“I pray that empowerment comes to the Gullah Geechee people because they have retained their Gullah Geechee culture for more than 400 years,” said Towne.

Proposals must be submitted to the city by January 8, 2024.