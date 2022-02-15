Charleston Co. accepting public input for Better Northbridge Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are seeking comments from the public about the proposed Better Northbridge Project.

The Better Northbridge project aims to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety by constructing a standalone bike and pedestrian connection next to the bridge.

A public meeting has been rescheduled for February 16 at the Westminister Presbyterian Church.

During the meeting, county officials will present the project’s development process, summarize the criteria used to evaluate alternatives, collect public comments, and offer the next steps.

Public comments will be accepted until March 3 and residents can submit their input on the project website or email the project team at roads@charlestoncounty.org.

The meeting on February 16 will be at 1157 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard – Face coverings are required to attend in person.

