CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office honors Autism Awareness Month with wristbands.

April is National Autism Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Lowcountry law enforcement offices have shown their support for the cause in various ways.

CCSO employees will sport colorful wristbands through April to support autism awareness. Officials said the wristbands serve as a reminder to keep an open mind and learn more about autism.

Knowledge of autism is important in the office’s daily duties and interactions.