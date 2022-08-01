CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lifeguards with Charleston County Parks received EMS training on Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Parks, lifeguards and junior lifeguards who work at county beaches and waterparks received training from Charleston County EMS.

via Charleston County Parks

Junior lifeguards had the opportunity to tour an ambulance to better understand what happens once EMS arrives.

Junior lifeguards are a part of Charleston County Junior Lifeguard Program, a summer camp for children aged 10 to 15 who are interested in aquatic environments and lifeguard duties.

Junior Lifeguards are involved with Charleston County lifeguards and rescue equipment. EMS training is one of many lessons presented during the program.

The training session with Charleston County EMS is an annual summer training session for lifeguards.