CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will host test prep sessions for United States Naturalization tests.

Study sessions for the U.S. Naturalization test will be held on select Tuesdays at Cynthia Graham Hurd / St. Andrews Library.

The sessions will serve as an opportunity to practice the written and spoken portions of the test. Study tips and resources will be provided by CCPL and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Test prep will be offered on the following dates 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

August 9

August 23

September 13

September 27

Registration is encouraged but not required.

People of all nationalities and speakers of any language are welcome. A Spanish-English translator will be on site.