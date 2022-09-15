CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack announced that he has withdrawn from the upcoming school board election.

Rev. Dr. Mack’s decision comes ahead of the upcoming school board election on November 8.

A withdrawal letter from Mack was sent to the Charleston County Board of Elections on September 14.

Mack told News 2 that he decided to withdraw his candidacy to “pursue other opportunities” in education and said that he was not unhappy with the board’s direction.

He has served on CCSD’s Board of Trustees since 2014 prior to his decision to withdraw.

Editor’s Note: Limited details were available. Count on 2 as we learn more.