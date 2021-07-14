Charleston Co. School District Nutrition Services hosting job fairs with on-site interviews

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Nutrition Services is holding job fairs with on-site interviews.

There are many job openings available to those looking to participate in the job fairs including:

  • Managers
  • Assistant Managers
  • Permanent Operators
  • Temp Operators

The first opportunity to interview will be held Wednesday, July 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Old Garret Academy Cafeteria located at 2731 Gordon St. in North Charleston.

Another job fair will be held Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Charleston Progressive Academy Cafeteria located at 382 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston.

To register for an open interview opportunity, click here.

