Charleston Co. School District Nutrition Services hosting job fairs with on-site interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Nutrition Services is holding job fairs with on-site interviews.
There are many job openings available to those looking to participate in the job fairs including:
- Managers
- Assistant Managers
- Permanent Operators
- Temp Operators
The first opportunity to interview will be held Wednesday, July 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Old Garret Academy Cafeteria located at 2731 Gordon St. in North Charleston.
Another job fair will be held Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Charleston Progressive Academy Cafeteria located at 382 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston.
To register for an open interview opportunity, click here.
Be the first to receive breaking news alerts 📲 Sign up for News 2’s breaking news email