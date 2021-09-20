Charleston Co. School District to begin enforcing mask mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will begin enforcing their mask mandate for students and staff.

The mask mandate has been in place since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, but there had been no plans to enforce it with consequences until now.

Last week, the CCSD Board voted to enforce the mandate for all teachers, students, staff and visitors.

The mask enforcement process demonstrates the steps on how the policy will be handled:

Monday, September 20: Conference with the students to discuss the policy ADD and future steps for non-compliance. The student will remain in the classroom. Verbal and written notice to the parent reinforcing that masks are required through October 15, 2021, in accordance with Board Policy ADD.

Conference with the students to discuss the policy ADD and future steps for non-compliance. The student will remain in the classroom. Verbal and written notice to the parent reinforcing that masks are required through October 15, 2021, in accordance with Board Policy ADD. Tuesday, September 21: Student(s) will be allowed to enter the building and will be escorted to the protected location for virtual learning. Verbal and written notification that continued noncompliance of Policy ADD will result in the student not being permitted to attend school in person from September 22nd-October 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD. *Parents/Guardians of students with IEPs/504s will receive notification of a special review meeting.

Student(s) will be allowed to enter the building and will be escorted to the protected location for virtual learning. Verbal and written notification that continued noncompliance of Policy ADD will result in the student not being permitted to attend school in person from September 22nd-October 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD. *Parents/Guardians of students with IEPs/504s will receive notification of a special review meeting. Wednesday, September 22 : Student(s) will be sent home. Verbal and written notification to the parent that due to noncompliance of Policy ADD student is not permitted to attend school in person until Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD.

: Student(s) will be sent home. Verbal and written notification to the parent that due to noncompliance of Policy ADD student is not permitted to attend school in person until Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD. September 23-October 15: Student(s) will be sent home. Verbal and written notification to the parent that due to noncompliance of Policy ADD student is not permitted to attend school in person from current date until Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD.

“On Monday night the CCSD board took action to enforce wearing facemasks in all schools and on all school buses underlying our strong commitment to protect the health and safety of those persons who are inside the schools and under our watch and care,” said Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Board Chair of CCSD.

Religious and medical exemptions will be made for this rule and the expration date for the mandate can be extended if necessary. The decision will depend upon the number of COVID-19 cases.

To view the mask policy and enforcement process in more detail, you can view on CCSD website.