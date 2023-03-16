NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross later in March.

The blood drive is on March 31 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CCSO’s Law Enforcement Center located at 3691 Leeds Avenue.

Donors will receive a $10 eGift card and will be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 eGift card.

Those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made here.

Parking is available at the Azalea Avenue parking employee parking lot.