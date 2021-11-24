Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen fleeing from fiery car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man last seen Monday night as he fled from a burning car that he crashed into a tree on Bohickett Road.

Neal Archie Davis Jr. (37) was driving the car when it crashed. He managed to escape, but it is not clear whether he was injured.

By the time first responders arrived, Davis was gone. CCSO used a helicopter and dogs to search the area, but Davis has not been located.

Davis has “Neal” tattooed on the right side of his neck and other tattoos on his body. He is a white male about 5’05” in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.

