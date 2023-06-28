CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-agency mass rescue exercise took place in Charleston Harbor on Wednesday to simulate a large evacuation from a cruise ship.

Emergency management officials say that depending on the severity of the situation, the response can take coordination between hundreds of people. That’s why Charleston County is working to ensure crews are training and ready before a potential situation arises.

More than 120 personnel from local, state, and federal agencies participated in the operation which took place in the areas of Patriots Point and Tradd Street during different phases of the exercise.

And while there are sunny and hot days like was seen Wednesday, disasters can strike at any time. “That can range from tornadoes to hurricanes, anything you can think of,” said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Ben Webster.

At the forefront of catastrophes, are agencies like the Charleston County Emergency Management Division – and they are not alone.

“It’s not just a Charleston County response, it’s a state response,” Webster said.

Federal agencies also play a massive role in disaster response efforts, like the U.S. Coast Guard. That’s why Charleston County emergency crews teamed up with the Coast Guard to practice what would be done if disaster strikes.

“To make sure we’re on the same page, that we have the same plans,” Coast Guard member Preston Hibe said. “We don’t want to be meeting each other for the first time at a natural disaster. We want to know our partners and work with them.”

Wednesday’s exercise simulated a collision between a cruise ship and an offshore vessel, working to make sure crews can get passengers to safety quickly and efficiently.

“We would be utilizing our partnership to ensure that all victims and survivors are appropriately taken care of,” Hibe said.

The Coast Guard says hands-on practice is vital to ensure a successful response.

“To determine things like triad sites, to make sure that our local hospitals are involved, to make sure our local hospitals are involved. To make sure that we’re all following the same plan to help those in need,” Hibe said.

Other partners involved in the simulation stayed at the emergency center and practiced administrative rescue efforts.