CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks.

Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks.

According to Charleston County Parks, the county’s three waterparks will close for the season on September 5.

Charleston County Parks offers three waterparks: Splash Island, Splash Zone, and Whirlin’ Waters.

Splash Island

Find Splash Island Waterpark within Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park. This park was designed specifically for toddlers and preteens.

Remaining hours of operation:

August 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 28 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

September 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 4 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

September 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Splash Zone

Located in James Island County Park, Splash Zone Waterpark features two 200-foot slides.

Remaining hours of operation:

August 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 28 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

September 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 4 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

September 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is in North Charleston Wannamaker County Park and offers several island-inspired slides and pools.

Remaining hours of operation:

August 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Charleston County Park has certified lifeguards on-site at all waterparks.