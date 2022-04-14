CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, April 18.

Restaurants and bars throughout the area will offer week-long specials and events.

Passes to the event are 100% tax deductible, as the event benefits local nonprofits Pop-Ups For A Purpose and Lowcountry Food Bank.

For $15, patrons can buy a festival pass, which provides access to discounted cocktails and appetizers at participating restaurants throughout the week.

The All Inclusive Festival Pass costs $345 and provides access to all of the special events, which include wine and cocktail tastings, pairing classes, puppy yoga, tours, and more.

Tickets to daily events can be purchased individually as well. Click here to view the event schedule.

Participating restaurants include: