Charleston Coffee Roasters investing $2.2M in Charleston expansion

MARGATE, FL – MARCH 10: Coffee beans are seen in the roaster during the process of making the Miami Beach blend of coffee at the Kana Coffee Roasters on March 10, 2015 in Margate, Florida. A panel of government-appointed scientists at the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee charged with proposing changes to U.S. dietary guidelines announced recently that three to five cups of coffee daily do not have long-term health risks, and help reduce the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Coffee Roasters on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County with a $2.2 million investment.

The expansion will build on the existing North Charleston facility, adding 21,600 square feet of production space. It is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022.

An additional 28 jobs will be created as a result.

Charleston Coffee Roasters “sources premium coffees from around the world, slow-roasts each batch to perfection, and delivers a uniquely rich ‘Charleston’ coffee experience in every cup.”