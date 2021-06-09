Charleston Coffee Roasters investing $2.2M in Charleston expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Coffee Roasters on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County with a $2.2 million investment.
The expansion will build on the existing North Charleston facility, adding 21,600 square feet of production space. It is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022.
An additional 28 jobs will be created as a result.
Charleston Coffee Roasters “sources premium coffees from around the world, slow-roasts each batch to perfection, and delivers a uniquely rich ‘Charleston’ coffee experience in every cup.”