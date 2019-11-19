Charleston community donating fire truck to Hurricane Dorian victims in The Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Members of the Charleston community have gathered to give back to The Bahamas in a big way. A fire truck is expected to be delivered to the Treasure Cay Fire Department by Thanksgiving day.

“The fire service is a community. A great thing about fire fighters is we rally behind the need and make sure that we take care of it,” says Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia.

Much of the country’s fire equipment has been destroyed, forcing civilians to put out blazes with buckets of water.

State Senator Sandy Senn decided that something needed to be done.

“I started thinking let’s go big if we’re gonna go,” says Senn. “[I called] the mayor and these wonderful chiefs here and all of a sudden next thing I know we have a fire truck.”

The donation will be a fully equipped fire truck; complete with all of the necessary gear to properly fight fires.

The truck is a retired fire engine that used to serve the West Ashley community. The vehicle has since been stripped of all of it’s equipment and was about to be up for auction.

Former Fire Chief Rusty Thomas says that it took many fire departments from neighboring communities to gather up all of the equipment they needed.

“I mean everybody’s pitched in, everyone’s called and texted,” he says. “You’ll see the truck is pretty well equipped.”

The engine is set to arrive at the Treasure Cay Fire Department by Thanksgiving day.