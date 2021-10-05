Charleston community leaders partner for ‘Boyz to Men’ empowerment conference for young men and boys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Hope Network’s REALMAD and the Wadmalaw Island Community Center (WICC) will host a free one-day empowerment conference for young men and boys.

The Boyz to Men Conference is aimed to give young men alternatives and solutions to violence and teach them about being respectful to women.

The conference will be held on October 23rd at 10 a.m., at Wadmalaw Island Community Center (5605 Katy Hill Road).

Mentors and leaders from the Charleston area will be present to share their journeys to manhood and educate young men to live productively in their everyday lives. A wide range of topics will be covered including gun violence, healthy relationships, masculinity, sexual violence, and ending violence against women and girls.

State Representative Wendell Gillard and Eric Watson, Charleston County Deputy Administrator of Public Safety, will serve as keynote speakers. Christopher “Poppa Smurf” Carson and Author Marlvis Butch Kennedy will also give special presentations.

Coaches, athletic directors, and students are all encouraged to attend this free event. Seating is limited.