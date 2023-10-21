CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The American Lung Association had their annual LUNG FORCE run/walk on Folly Beach to ‘stomp out’ lung cancer Saturday.

The LUNG FORCE walk/run, presented by Atlantic Respiratory Services was held at the Folly Beach County Park.

More than 350 people across the Charleston area helped raise over $117,000, exceeding their goal of $100,000.

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.

This year marks the 10th annual anniversary of the LUNG FORCE initiative in Charleston.

“For the past ten years, the Charleston community has rallied at our LUNG FORCE Run/Walk to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung disease and lung cancer,” said Margaret Ann Youngs, development director of the Lung Association in South Carolina. “This morning was filled with celebration and hope. Thank you to our participants, volunteers, sponsors and LUNG FORCE Heroes who came together today to raise awareness and critical funding to find a cure for lung cancer and save lives. Because when you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

According to the American Lung Association, more than 102,000 people in the Charleston area suffer from lung disease, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

Lung cancer remains the highest cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

Officials say that in South Carolina it is estimated that more than 4,600 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year and 2,600 people will die from the disease.

“More people in the U.S. than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by nearly 40 percent in the last decade. Funding research, encouraging lung cancer screening and reducing stigma around the disease is the key to unlocking a future free of lung cancer,” said the American Lung Association.