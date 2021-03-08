Charleston company participating in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial, enrollment now open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston-based research group, Coastal Pediatric Research (CPR), is participating in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials for the Moderna vaccine. The group is actively seeking participants between 6 months and 11 years of age.

CPR is also conducting trials on subjects ages 12 to 17 years old, but enrollment for that trial is now closed.

Dr. Robert Clifford, Principal Investigator, explained that “pediatric vaccine research and development is integral to combating the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.”

The trial is not limited to current patients; all Lowcountry children are invited to apply.

Investigators will then evaluate patients for eligibility to participate.

Additionally, CPR is working with Pfizer and Lowcountry Obstetricians on a study related to COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women.

Click here fore more information.