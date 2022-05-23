CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been designated an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency dispatching by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).

ACE certification indicates “that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry,” demonstrating “strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.”

The IAED has been setting standards for emergency services worldwide for over 40 years.

911 Director, Jim Lake, said that “accreditation is the pinnacle achievement.” He continued, saying that he is “proud of [the] staff for their dedication and commitment to quality and for meeting this high standard few achieve.”