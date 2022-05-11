CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Charleston County 911 operators were recognized by County Council and the FBI for their professional response when a caller reported a bomb threat at a Historically Black College/University (HBCU).

Bianca Anderson answered a call to the non-emergency line at 5:34 a.m. on February 1, 2022. The caller told her he planted a bomb at an HBCU. At the time, numerous bomb threats were made at HBCUs around the country. The school in question was not in Charleston County, but Anderson and her supervisor, Miriam Cousino, still jumped into action.

Cousino spoke to the caller for two hours, gathering information to share with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Information Sharing Hub, and the FBI.

911 Consolidated Dispatch Director, Jim Lake, said that Cousino and Anderson “created a ‘relationship of trust'” with the caller, which “allowed them to obtain more information.”

They both received letters of appreciation from the FBI in recognition of their service.