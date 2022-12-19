CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January.

The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site.

Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services:

January 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Public Services building is located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.

Candidates are asked to bring copies of their high school/GED, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and social security cards.

Starting pay is $19.18 per hour.

There are also offerings of medical and dental benefits, retirement, and paid leave. New hires will also participate in a training program.

Interested job seekers can apply for openings at WorkFor911.com.