CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is accepting applications from local non-profit organizations to receive Community Investment funding.

About $250,000 in funding will be distributed among qualifying non-profits that provide community programs in Charleston County for the FY 2024 budget.

“The applications are reviewed and ranked by county staff according to criteria established by County Council,” according to county leaders. “The overall funding and allocation amounts are subject to approval by County Council in September 2023.”

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31. Awarded funding must be used by June 30, 2024.

Those interested in applying can do so through the county’s budget website, or by clicking here.