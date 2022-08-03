CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are seeking comments from the public about improvements to Savannah Highway.

The Savannah Highway Intersection and Capacity Improvement Project aims to improve safety, traffic operations, and pedestrian mobility at major intersections along the highway.

Intersections along Savannah Highway that are being evaluated include Dupont Road, Stinson Drive, Wappoo Road, Magnolia Road, Avondale Avenue, and Nicholson Street.

Comments can be submitted online at savannahhighway.com/publicmeeting through September 2.

Commuters can also submit comments in writing to Charleston County Public Works, ATTN: Herbet Nimz, P.E., 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405.

More information on the project can be found here.