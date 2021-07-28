Charleston County announces changes, easier enrollment to advance property tax installment plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Treasurer makes changes to the Advance Property Tax Installment Plan, allowing for open enrollment for taxpayers.

Before, taxpayers could only enroll in the program between December and January, but Charleston County Government will allow enrollment throughout the year.

Residents can also pay their property taxes through equal installments throughout the year. When a taxpayer enrolls in a program will determine the number of payments.

Our goal with this program has always been to make it easier for Charleston County residents to pay their taxes,” said Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler. “I understand it is often more convenient to split up payments then make one big payment at the end of the year which is why I proposed these changes to even better assist our taxpayers.”

To participate, taxes cannot be in escrow by a mortgage company, and any tax bills released in October, must be paid by the following January deadline.

Charleston County residents can fill out an application here, and can contact the Treasurer’s Office with any questions at (843) 958-4360.