NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - An attorney is speaking out on the lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of 14 City of North Charleston employees alleging that the city’s recently imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.

Tom Winslow, an Attorney at Goldfinch Winslow and counsel of some of the current 14 first responders suing the City of North Charleston for their vaccine mandate says more than 20 individuals called on Tuesday, to add their names onto that lawsuit.