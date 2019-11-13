Charleston County announces date for delinquent property tax sale

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale for real estate and mobile homes early next month.

To avoid the sale of your property, 2018 taxes must be paid by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6th, 2019.

The tax sale will happen on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Montague Terrace Room at the North Charleston Coliseum. If the sale is not concluded on December 9, it will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10 and subsequent days as needed until all properties are sold.

Real estate will be sold first followed by mobile homes, and all will be sold in alphabetical order according to the owner’s last name or business name.

No delinquent tax payments for tax year 2018 on real estate or mobile homes are taken on the day(s) of the tax sale. Payment must be made ahead of time by cash or certified funds (no personal or company checks will be accepted).

Charleston County’s Delinquent Tax Office investigates and collects delinquent real and personal property taxes, penalties and levy costs; finds and notifies taxpayers of taxes owed; and maintains an accurate, up-to-date account of monies collected, according to a press release from the county.

Once a property tax bill is deemed delinquent (after March 17 of each year), they say the debt goes into execution and the County Treasurer’s Office sends the bill to the Delinquent Tax office for collection.

Delinquent Tax Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How can I purchase properties seized for non-payment of taxes?

A: Attend the tax sales held periodically throughout the year. The dates of delinquent tax sales are advertised in local newspapers three times before each sale.

Q: Can I make payments on my delinquent taxes or redeem my property in installments?

A: No. The County cannot take partial payments on delinquent tax bills or for redemptions.

Q: What methods of payment are accepted for delinquent taxes?

A: Through December 6, 2019 at 5 p.m., the only acceptable forms of payment are: cash, money orders and certified funds. Please call the Delinquent Tax office at (843) 202-6570 for details.

Q: If I pay someone else’s delinquent tax bill, does the property become mine?

A: No. Anyone can pay a tax bill. However, payment of someone else’s tax bill does not give one claim to the property.

Q: If my property is sold at a delinquent tax sale, can I get it back?

A: When real property or mobile homes are sold at a delinquent tax sale, the defaulting taxpayer has one year from the date of the sale to redeem the property. In order to redeem property before it is conveyed to a new owner, the defaulting taxpayer must pay the redemption amount. This consists of the taxes, interest on the bid amount (the amount for which the property was sold at the tax sale), plus penalties and levy costs.

Q: If my property is sold at a delinquent tax sale, what happens to any leftover money after the taxes, penalties, levy costs and interest are paid?

A: The Delinquent Tax Office creates an overage when the bid amount exceeds the delinquent taxes, penalties, levy costs and current year’s taxes. If the property is conveyed to the bidder, the defaulting taxpayer is entitled to the overage. If the delinquent taxpayer redeems the property, the bid amount plus interest is returned to the bidder.

To find out if you have property on the delinquent tax sales list, please click here.

Tax sale details online: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/delinquent-tax/tax-sale.php