CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has approved $3 million to address critical home repair needs for low-to-moderate income homeowners.

The Critical Home Repair Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, is designed to make homes livable and safe.

Leaders with the county said repairs can include roof replacement, interior damage associated with leaky roofs, handicap accessibility modifications, ramps, weatherization, and insulation.

Eligible recipients must be a Charleston County resident who is 62 or older and must reside in the home at the time of the request for assistance. You must also own the home or demonstrate ownership interest/rights of heirs’ property.

Projects requiring substantial rehabilitation are not eligible.

Click here to file an application online. Those who need assistance with the application can call 843-202-6986 or email CHR@charlestoncounty.org.

The Community Development Department will partner with the Liberty Hill Redevelopment Group to accept applications and oversee Critical Home Repairs in the Liberty Hill area. Liberty Hill homeowners seeking assistance should contact: lhredevgroup@gmail.com or call 843-452-0248