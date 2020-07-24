Charleston County approves grant for McClellanville conservation site, park

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government announced on Friday that they have approved a grant to purchase Deer Head Oak and nearby land, to be used as a public park and conservation site.

The funds will come from the Greenbelt Program.

Deer Head Oak is a centuries old oak tree comparable in size to the Angel Oak on Johns Island. The tree has been designated as a heritage site by the state.

The same family has owned the land upon which the tree sits, as well as the surrounding land, since the 1800’s. They have allowed the public to use the space as a park.

The grant will put the land under town ownership, and establish a permanent conservation easement.