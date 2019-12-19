Charleston County approves sale of the old Naval Hospital in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council has approved the sale of the old Naval Hospital in North Charleston.

There has been much debate about what should become of the old hospital; from affordable housing to office space.

During Thursday’s meeting, it was announced the hospital will be the new home of the North Charleston Social Services Hub, which will house local social services agencies like the Department of Health and Environmental Control, DSS, Vital Records, and Health and Human Services.

The hospital was sold to Navy Hospital Partners LLC.