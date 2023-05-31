CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Government is asking residents to weigh in on the Charleston County Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan details “the County’s intent for where and how future growth an development should occur” and “identifies parts of the County that may or may not be appropriate for certain types of growth.”

A series of public workshops will be held over the next few months as officials work to finalize proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. The discussion is part of the plan’s five-year review process.

Officials said that public input “is critical to ensure County growth is consistent with the community’s vision.” It also “helps guide the provision of County services and impacts future policy decisions that improve the general welfare of all citizens and visitors,” according to Planning Director Joel Evans.

Residents can read the plan and submit comments beginning June 5 at this link.

Online public workshops will be available June 5 at this link.

In-person public workshops will be held as follows: