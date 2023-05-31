CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Government is asking residents to weigh in on the Charleston County Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan details “the County’s intent for where and how future growth an development should occur” and “identifies parts of the County that may or may not be appropriate for certain types of growth.”
A series of public workshops will be held over the next few months as officials work to finalize proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. The discussion is part of the plan’s five-year review process.
Officials said that public input “is critical to ensure County growth is consistent with the community’s vision.” It also “helps guide the provision of County services and impacts future policy decisions that improve the general welfare of all citizens and visitors,” according to Planning Director Joel Evans.
Residents can read the plan and submit comments beginning June 5 at this link.
Online public workshops will be available June 5 at this link.
In-person public workshops will be held as follows:
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Johns Island Community Room
- 1135 Main Road, Johns Island
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Community Room A
- 1858 S. Grimball Road, James Island
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Wando Mount Pleasant Library, Community Room A
- 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Bee’s Ferry West Ashley Library, Community Room A
- 3035 Sanders Road, Charleston
- Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Building, Second Floor Board Room
- 4922 O’Hear Avenue, North Charleston
- Monday, August 28, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Jane Edwards Elementary, Cafeteria
- 1960 Jane Edwards Road, Edisto Island